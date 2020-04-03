144 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 140
Show All 35
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$81
All Products
Blue Dream
from Malibu RDL, LLC (PurGro)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$10.271 g
In-store only
Reserve: Snowball 1/8
from Colorado Product Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$57.76⅛ oz
In-store only
Loud Extracts - Alchemy Powder
from First Matter (ICC, INC)
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.761 g
In-store only
Nomad Live - Sour Cooler
from Kebar LLC (Nomad)
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.961 g
In-store only
Nomad Live - Double Gelato
from Kebar LLC (Nomad)
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.961 g
In-store only
LOUD Moonrocks 1/8
from Wonderland Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
LOUD Moonrocks Bulk
Strain
$40.43⅛ oz
In-store only
KJL - CBD Diamonds and Powder
from Larsen Group II LLC (KJL)
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.211 g
In-store only
Nomad Live - Gelato OG
from Kebar LLC (Nomad)
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.961 g
In-store only
Nomad Live - Tangie Dawg
from Kebar LLC (Nomad)
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.961 g
In-store only
LOUD Extracts - Huckleberry NugRun Wax
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.171 g
In-store only
LOUD Extracts - Black and White OG NugRun Wax
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.171 g
In-store only
First Matter Premium Alchemy Crystals
from First Matter (ICC, INC)
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.861 g
In-store only
LOUD Extracts - Blueberry Lemonade NugRun Wax
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.171 g
In-store only
HTE Caviar Joint - Wedding Cookie Express
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.11.75 g
In-store only
HTE Caviar Joint - Snow Scouts Express
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.11.75 g
In-store only
LOUD Extracts - Blue Mandarin Kush NugRun Wax
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.171 g
In-store only
LOUD Extracts - Snowball NugRun Wax
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.171 g
In-store only
LOUD Extracts - Blue Mandarin Showball OG NugRun Wax
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.171 g
In-store only
Dixie Bursts - Indica
from Left Bank, LLC (Dixie)
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.10.1 g
In-store only
Dixie Bursts - Hybrid
from Left Bank, LLC (Dixie)
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.10.1 g
In-store only
Dixie 100mg Gummies - Hybrid
from Left Bank, LLC (Dixie)
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.790.1 g
In-store only
Mr. Moxeys Mints - Relaxing Cinnamon
from Conscious Confections II (Westpine Select)
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.10.1 g
In-store only
Mr. Moxeys Mints - CBD Ginger
from Conscious Confections II (Westpine Select)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.540.02 g
In-store only
Mr. Moxeys Mints - Energizing Peppermint
from Conscious Confections II (Westpine Select)
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.10.1 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Sativa
from CC Brands LLC (Cheeba Chews)
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.10.1 g
In-store only
Altus - Indica Pill
from Lucky Sweets LLC (Altus)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.670.1 g
In-store only
Incredibles Bars - Boulder Bar
from Medically Correct, LLC. (Binske)
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.020.1 g
In-store only
Ripple - Balanced 5
from Lifestyle Foods, Inc (Ripple)
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.720.05 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Indica
from CC Brands LLC (Cheeba Chews)
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.10.1 g
In-store only
Coda Bar - Salt and Nibs
from The Grow Foundry Inc (Coda)
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.790.1 g
In-store only
FlavRX - 100mg Green Apple Squares
from AB CO Packaging LLC (Flav)
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.330.1 g
In-store only
Ripple - Pure 10
from Lifestyle Foods, Inc (Ripple)
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.720.1 g
In-store only
Incredibles Gummies - Red Licorice Original Bites
from Medically Correct, LLC. (Binske)
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.020.1 g
In-store only
Chaos Crispies 100mg - Cookies N' Cream
from Heartland Industries
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.270.1 g
In-store only
Coda Bar - 1:1 CBD Cream and Crumble
from The Grow Foundry Inc (Coda)
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.260.1 g
In-store only
FlavRX - 100mg Orange Squares
from AB CO Packaging LLC (Flav)
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.330.1 g
In-store only
Canyon - LickIT - 1:1 Lavender Lemonade
from Canyon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.550.01 g
In-store only
Pet Tincture - Salmon
from Beyond Broadway, LLC (Infusiasm)
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.79each
In-store only
Chaos Crispies 30mg - Fruity
from Heartland Industries
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.090.1 g
In-store only
B's Treats Lollipop - Pumpkin Spice
from B's Treats
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.930.01 g
In-store only
1234