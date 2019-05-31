TerpTulsa on September 2, 2019

Diamond In The Rough The title is an Aladdin reference, because this Admiral spot’s products will take you on a magic carpet ride. I had tried Blue Dream half a dozen times, the first being from the hills of Kentucky, and only the first time being worth writing home about... until today. We called up in search of a potent edible with specific requirements, and were immediately impressed by the budtender’s knowledge and recommendations. On the strength of that phone call alone, we decided to take the advice of the Budtender and also try Blue Dream, again. After only one blunt, I stole the phone from my wife to write this review. New top 5 strain, new regular spot.