Amazing product! and the nicest budtenders I've met. my go-to shop!
5.0
10 reviews
This place is the best ever! They truly care about each person that walks through the door. This is also the BEST flower I have had in Tulsa (and I used to dispensary hop). I didn’t get to leave a review here the first time I came in but, the second time was just as good as the first!
Amazing staff, great product!
My new home shop. They treated me like family and I really appreciate that. Quality buds too!
They took the time to listen to me. I really appreciate the staff at this shop, turns out they are very picky about the bud they carry and it shows. High quality
fantastic people. fantastic service. i recommend
Diamond In The Rough The title is an Aladdin reference, because this Admiral spot’s products will take you on a magic carpet ride. I had tried Blue Dream half a dozen times, the first being from the hills of Kentucky, and only the first time being worth writing home about... until today. We called up in search of a potent edible with specific requirements, and were immediately impressed by the budtender’s knowledge and recommendations. On the strength of that phone call alone, we decided to take the advice of the Budtender and also try Blue Dream, again. After only one blunt, I stole the phone from my wife to write this review. New top 5 strain, new regular spot.
Great selection of concentrates. The white widow is bomb
I love this place because they remember me and my preferences. I can be a bit picky about my flower and I’ve never been disappointed.
A+