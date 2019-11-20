Follow
Lucid - Puyallup
2536047156
317 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 181
Show All 60
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL and LATE NIGHT OWL SPECIAL
Valid 1/1/2018 – 12/31/2020
10% OFF Everyday before 9:45am 10% OFF Everyday from 10:45pm til 12am
ALL Strains ALL Paraphernalia ALL Products EVERY DAY before 9:45am AND ALL Strains ALL Paraphernalia ALL Products EVERY DAY 10:15 PM till 12AM *restrictions may apply This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. There may be health risks associated with this product. For use only by adults 21 years or older. Keep out of reach of children.
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL and LATE NIGHT OWL SPECIAL
Valid 1/1/2018 – 12/31/2020
10% OFF Everyday before 9:45am 10% OFF Everyday from 10:45pm til 12am
ALL Strains ALL Paraphernalia ALL Products EVERY DAY before 9:45am AND ALL Strains ALL Paraphernalia ALL Products EVERY DAY 10:15 PM till 12AM *restrictions may apply This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this product. There may be health risks associated with this product. For use only by adults 21 years or older. Keep out of reach of children.
All Products
Purple Punch - (3.5g) - 1937
from 1937
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Vanilla Berry Pie - (3.5g) - 1937
from 1937
19.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Berry Pie
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Polynesian Thin Mint - (3.5g) - Pono
from Pono
20.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Polynesian Thin Mint
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Dirty Girl - (28.0g) - Mahoney Greens
from Mahoney Greens
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$1201 oz
In-store only
Dutch Hawaiian - (2.0g) - Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Dutchberry - (2.0g) - Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutchberry
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey - (7.0g) - Sesh
from Sesh
24.33%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$25¼ oz
In-store only
Mr. Nice - (3.5g) - Mahoney Greens
from Mahoney Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Guava Cake - (3.5g) - Fireline
from Fireline
25.11%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Guava Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath - (1.0g) - Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Raspberry Dosido - (1.0g) - Virginia Co
from Virginia Co
26.84%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Raspberry Dosido
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blue Cookies - (3.5g) - Loud
from Loud
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Primus - (1.0g) - Pono
from Pono
22.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Primus - (3.5g) - Pono
from Pono
22.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Primus
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Apricotz - (1.0g) - Fireline
from Fireline
22.62%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lemon Apricotz
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Vanilla Berry Pie - (1.0g) - 1937
from 1937
19.94%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lost Coast- (14.0g) - ABC
from ABC
23.3%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Lost Coast OG
Strain
$45½ oz
In-store only
Chunk Dawg - (3.5g) - ABC
from ABC
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunk Dawg
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch - (3.5g) - Evergrow Northwest
from Evergrow Northwest
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Kush - (14.0g) - ABC
from ABC
20.63%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$45½ oz
In-store only
Platinum GSC - (3.5g) - Kelso Kreeper
from Kelso Kreeper
21.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Kool Aid - (14.0g) - Lucid
from LUCID
20.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Kool Aid
Strain
$45½ oz
In-store only
Berryblue - (3.5g) - Just Cannabis
from Just Cannabis
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake - (3.5g) - Just Cannabis
from Just Cannabis
25.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Skunk - (3.5g) - Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
20.46%
THC
0%
CBD
gorilla skunk
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Cookies - (3.5g) - Rocket
from Rocket
24.39%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangerine Cookies
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake - (3.5g) - Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath - (1.0g) - Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake - (1.0g) - Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Sizzurp - (7.0g) - Sesh
from Sesh
18.23%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Sizzurp
Strain
$25¼ oz
In-store only
DoLato - (1.0g) - Queen Bee
from Queen Bee
19.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
DoLato - (3.5g) - Queen Bee
from Queen Bee
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Miracle Whip - (1.0g) - Queen Bee
from Queen Bee
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Whip
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Orange Cake - (3.5g) - Queen Bee
from Queen Bee
23.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cake
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya Punch - (3.5g) - Queen Bee
from Queen Bee
19.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya Punch - (1.0g) - Queen Bee
from Queen Bee
19.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
LA Soda - (3.5g) - Green420
from Green420
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Rude Boi OG - (1.0g) - Evergrow Northwest
from Evergrow Northwest
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Rude Boi OG - (3.5g) - Evergrow Northwest
from Evergrow Northwest
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle - (3.5g) - Evergrow Northwest
from Evergrow Northwest
16%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 8