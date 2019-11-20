Follow
Lucid - Auburn
253-249-7730
250 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 205
Show All 53
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$115
All Products
white rabbit by Mahoney Greens
from Mahoney Greens
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
white rabbit
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Primus by Pono
from Pono
23.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Primus
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
lemon gorilla princess by Pono
from Pono
21.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
lemon gorilla princess
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
g13 haze by El Ella
from El Ella
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
G13 Haze
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
apricot moonshine by Virginia Co.
from Virginia Co.
20.16%
THC
0.35%
CBD
apricot moonshine
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
22.05%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Cheese by El Ella
from El Ella
16.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
purple punch by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
bavarian cream by 1937
from 1937
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trop Breath by Virginia Co
from Virginia Co
22.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Trop Breath
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
swamp thing by Doc & Yeti's
from Doc & Yeti's
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
swamp thing
Strain
$68¼ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit by Doc & Yeti's
from Doc & Yeti's
18.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$68¼ oz
In-store only
False Teeth by Doc & Yeti's
from Doc & Yeti's
23.11%
THC
0.05%
CBD
False Teeth
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Peanutbutter Breath by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
g rod og by Virginia Co
from Virginia Co
18.43%
THC
0%
CBD
g rod og
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Lemon DosiDo by Sesh
from Sesh
18.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon DosiDo
Strain
$25¼ oz
In-store only
The Future by Capital City Chronic
from Capital City Chronic
26.6%
THC
0.01%
CBD
The Future
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Raspberry Dosido by Virginia Co.
from Virginia Co.
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Dosido
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Durban Poison by Pono
from Pono
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Ape by Artizen
from Artizen
21.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
hot rod by Doc & Yeti's
from Doc & Yeti's
26.76%
THC
0%
CBD
hot rod
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Brandywine by Doc & Yeti's
from Doc & Yeti's
18.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Brandywine
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pink Lemonaid by Vivid
from Vivid
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonaid
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa #03 by Svin Garden
from Svin Garden
15.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mimosa #03
Strain
$252 g
+1 more size
In-store only
apricot moonshine by Virginia Co.
from Virginia Co.
20.16%
THC
0.35%
CBD
apricot moonshine
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Dawg by Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Dawg
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
dutch thunderfuck by Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
22.05%
THC
0%
CBD
dutch thunderfuck
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
True OG by Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
18.03%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Breathwork by Artizen
from Artizen
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Breathwork
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Goo Berry by Artizen
from Artizen
28.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Goo Berry
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Valley OG by Artizen
from Artizen
20.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gooberry by Artizen
from Artizen
22.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Gooberry
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Willie's Wonder by Artizen
from Artizen
23.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Willie's Wonder
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Cherry Pie by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
22.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Black Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Apricot X Zkittles by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
22.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Apricot X Zkittles
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittles X Gelato 45 by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
22.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittles X Gelato 45
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
creme rose by 1937
from 1937
16.63%
THC
0%
CBD
creme rose
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Apricotz by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
21.98%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lemon Apricotz
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
kush dream by Kelso Kreeper
from Kelso Kreeper
19.31%
THC
0.05%
CBD
kush dream
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
21.49%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
1234567