Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Cannabis Lover, Provider, Caretaker... We long to take care of you! Located in Auburn and servicing our communities abroad; Kent, Tacoma, Federal Way, Angola, Fife, Pacific, Covington, Edgewood, Des Moines, Milton, and most especially YOU!