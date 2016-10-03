Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
LUCID caters to the entire cannabis community. Whether you are a connoisseur or interested in trying cannabis for the first time, we carry an extensive inventory to suit your needs. Our store is well stocked with only the highest quality cannabis flower, concentrates, infused products and paraphernalia. At LUCID your satisfaction is our top priority. You do not need a prescription to shop at LUCID, our sales are open to anyone over the age of 21 with valid state I.D.