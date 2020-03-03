17 products
50% Off all Papa & Barkley products
Valid 3/3/2020 – 4/1/2020
Get 50% off all your Papa & Barkley favorites for the month of March. in addition get Releaf soak, Releaf Balm (sample) and CBD Patch for just $1 when you purchase an eighth of flower.
*Must mention promotion to get deal. *cannot be combined with any other "$1" sales.
Staff picks
Ancient Lime Diamonds
from Eel River Organics
80.31%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ancient Lime
Strain
$421 g
Dairy Queen Live Resin
from Eel River Organics
64.57%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Dairy Queen
Strain
$421 g
Garlic Cookies GMO Ice Water Hash
from Papa & Barkley
766.5mg
THC
1.5mg
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$591 g
THC "Going Up" Honey
from Potli
88mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$42each
Chili Oil
from Potli
10mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$7each
CBD "Coming Down" Honey
from Potli
6mg
THC
146mg
CBD
$39each
Olive Oil
from Potli
10mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$7each
All Products
Alien OG | 3.5g
from Caliva
28.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$39⅛ oz
Durban Poison
from Caliva
14.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60¼ oz
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush
from Caliva
23.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$39⅛ oz
Super Glue
from Caliva
24.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$71 g
1:1 Chocolate-Covered Golden Berries (Full Size) | Somatik
from Somatik
80mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$22each
Shut Eye CBN+CBD
from Kin Slips
0mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$39pack of 10
2:1 Chocolate-Covered Goji Berries (Full Size) | Somatik
from Somatik
32mg
THC
82mg
CBD
$3each
+1 more size
Positivi-Tea
from Kikoko
10mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$6each
+1 more size
Cloud Buster
from Kin Slips
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$29pack of 10
Chocolate-Covered Coffee Beans (Full Size) | Somatik
from Somatik
89mg
THC
18mg
CBD
$25each