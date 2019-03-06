Stop by today an enjoy our employee discount (20% Off) on select items including: White 99 by Cloud Cover Lemon Skunk by Bellavue Farms Funk Extracts Muru 500mg tinctures Purple Diesel by Opus Organics and more!
Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth? Treat yourself to are large selection of $5 edibles including: SDK Cookies, Golden Fruit Blast and more! Also save 10% off all liquid edibles, FECO oil and Laurie & Marie Jane's Fudge!
Are Mondays a pain in your backside? Stop by today and start feeling better by saving 10% on all of our CBD products, and 30% off all topicals!
Start your weekend off right by saving 10% on all Cartridges, Concentrates & Extracts!
All Lucky Lion Flower and Swagger is 20% Off!
Save 10% off everything store-wide.
All Glass and Accessories are 20% Off.