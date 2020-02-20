80 products
Staff picks
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) x Death Star
from Lume Cannabis Co.
26.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) x Death
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Pre-98 Bubba Kush Pre-Roll
from Lume Cannabis Co.
15.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Snowman Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
80.4%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Snowman
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
All Products
Wedding Cake
from Lume Cannabis Co.
11.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
P-91
from Lume Cannabis Co.
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
P-91
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
from Lume Cannabis Co.
15.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bloodstar
from Lume Cannabis Co.
19.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Blloodstar
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Lume Cannabis Co.
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Lime Reserve
from Lume Cannabis Co.
15.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC 5
from Lume Cannabis Co.
12.21%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) x Death Star
from Lume Cannabis Co.
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) x Death
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos
from Lume Cannabis Co.
19.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
THC Distillate Dart
from Choice
78.24%
THC
1.84%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Chem Cookies Live Resin
from Cannalicious
71.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Bright Momnets Live Resin
from Cannalicious
60.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Bright Moments
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Lemon Chem Live Resin
from Cannalicious
59.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Chem
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
GG Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
63.5%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
DESERT OASIS X GG TERP SUGAR
from Monster Extracts
66.1%
THC
1.3%
CBD
Desert Oasis
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Lemon Pound Cake Badder
from Monster Extracts
59.24%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Lemon Pound Cake
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SFV OG Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
59.4%
THC
1.4%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Desert Sand THC-A
from Monster Extracts
89.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Cherry Meringue Live Resin
from Cannalicious
69.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Meringue
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Nightmare Cookies Live Resin
from Cannalicious
69.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Grease Monkeys Live Resin
from Cannalicious
58.8%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Blood Star Live Resin
from Cannalicious
53.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Blood Star
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Do-Si-Mo Live Resin
from Cannalicious
61.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Mo
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Mac Daddy Live Resin
from Cannalicious
54.54%
THC
0%
CBD
mac daddy
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Do-Si-Star Live Resin
from Cannalicious
58.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Star
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Skywalker OG Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
60.4%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Blue Dreamz Distillate Dart
from Cannalicious
76.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Cannalicious - RSO Dart
from Cannalicious
67.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Dart
from Cannalicious
76.75%
THC
0.49%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum RSO
from Treetown
74.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Kevy Bar: Coconutty 50mg
from Kevy Bar
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Kevy Bar: Original 50mg
from Kevy Bar
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Crispy Rice Square
from Treetown
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Square
from Treetown
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Brownie Square
from Treetown
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Oatmeal Cookie
from Treetown
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Monster Medibles: White Strawberry Banana Gummies 96mg
from Monster Medibles
96mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
