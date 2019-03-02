362 products
Valid 2/3/2019 – 1/1/2020
Use promo code "Leafly2019" at check out to receive 15% off your order
Staff picks
Dr. Norms Cookies | Chocolate Chip Therapy
from Dr. Norm's
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$20each
Camino Gummies | Pineapple Habanero 100mg
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$20each
Kiva | Petra Mints | Moroccan Mint | 100mg (2.5mg ea.)
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
Kingpen | Cali-O 1g
from Kingpen
88%
THC
1%
CBD
Cali-O
Strain
$551 g
All Products
Marley Natural | Trinity Star
from Marley Natural
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Marley Studio | Indoor Flower | Zelly's Gift
from Marley Natural
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Zelly’s Gift
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Marley Studio | Indoor Flower | Strawberry Banana 3.5g
from Marley Natural
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Marley Natural | CBD Rich | Trident
from Marley Natural
1%
THC
10%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Marley Studio | Indoor Flower | Lemon Fuel 3.5g
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
STIIIZY | Mango 1:1
from STIIIZY
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
Pure Beauty | Premium Flower | Two Tigers 26% THC
from Pure Beauty
26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Two Tigers
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Pure Beauty | Premium Flower | Orangina 20% THC
from Pure Beauty
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orangina
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Pure Beauty | Pacific OG
from Pure beauty
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Pure Beauty | Forbidden Lemon Glue
from Pure Beauty
24%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Rocket Fuel | Premium Shake | Purple Punch
from Rocket Fuel
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
Rocket Fuel | Premium Shake | Strawberry Banana
from Rocket Fuel
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
710 Labs | Flower 3.5g | Dosi Pie #7
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
710 Labs | Flower 3.5g | Grease Monkey #15
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
Rocket Fuel | Premium Shake | Strawberry Banana (14grams)
from Rocket Fuel
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
Rocket Fuel | Premium Shake | Purple Punch (14grams)
from Rocket Fuel
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
Partyin' With JEF | Purple Anarchy
from partyin with jef
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
Henry's Original | CBD Flower | Ritual
from Henry's Original
0.52%
THC
14.39%
CBD
Ritual
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Bloom Farms | Green Rhino
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
710 Labs | Flower 3.5g | Unquestionably OG
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
PURLA | Jungle Mix | Sativa | 10g
from PURLA
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
Marley Studio | Lambs Bread
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Marley Natural | Cali Thai
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Pure Beauty | Premium Flower | Black Domina 28% THC
from Pure Beauty
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Marley Studio | Indoor Flower | Papaya 3.5g
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Marley Natural | Green | Lemon Cream OG
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Marley Natural | Lemon Sour Diesel
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Marley Studio | Jungle Juice
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Marley Natural | GSC
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Marly Studio | Indoor Flower | Super Silver Haze
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Marley Natural | Turpentine OG
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Lowell Herb Co. | SFV
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Bloom Farms | Three Kings | 3.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
Bloom Farms | Rocket Fuel
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
Bloom Farms | Blueberry Haze | 3.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
Bloom Farms | Banana Kush
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
