Lux Leaf is a precision cultivator and a patient-centric dispensary that provides the highest quality of medical cannabis. We offer over 40 in house cannabis strains lovingly tended to by our master growers. Our flower is always carefully hand-trimmed, dried, and cured to perfection. Our patients deserve the best so we provide the highest quality flower we can. Additionally all of our sugar wax & live resin concentrates are made from our own plant material providing the highest quality control while allowing us to put out the best product we can. We also carry a nice assortment of cannabis edibles from drinks to chocolate bars. and have a wide array of CBD products and RSO for your medicinal needs. At Lux Leaf our goal is to provide you, the patient, with the highest quality medicinal cannabis possible as well as a rewarding one on one patient to patient care specialist experience every time you visit us.