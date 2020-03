DISPENSARY GRAND OPENING DETAILS:

Grand Opening Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020 – 8:00 am

Promotion: 20% Off Storewide March 8 – March 14, 2020.

WE’RE NOW OPEN! A new location at the Center Of The Universe. That’s right, (Lux) Pot Shop is officially open in Fremont! We are genuinely excited to bring our curated cannabis selection, offering the best marijuana products in Washington State, to one of Seattle’s most iconic neighborhoods. Conveniently located on 45th and Fremont Ave N, easily accessible through the Fremont, Wallingford, and Queen Anne neighborhoods. Lots of love and energy went into the new location. Click the text below to read more about how we ended up in Fremont!