Lux is a San Jose cannabis club that provides high quality cannabis to adults over the age of 21. We take pride in having a friendly and knowledgeable staff along with large selection of flowers, concentrates, and edibles both for the connoisseur and value-seeker. We test our cannabis strains to discover their Cannabinoid profile, which allows our knowledgeable staff the ability to recommend the best medicine for each member's unique symptoms. Lux is conveniently located off of Highway 87, only blocks from The Plant shopping center. We are close to major freeways and thoroughfares. Lux is a grassroots, community-based San Jose dispensary where our primary goal is to advocate a proactive approach to health management by providing a safe environment to dispense affordable medical marijuana. All final prices will include sales tax (9.25%), State Excise tax (15%), and San Jose's medical marijuana tax (10.0%) License Information: State Licenses: M12-18-0000077-TEMP A12-18-0000081-TEMP