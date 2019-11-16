Welcome to Madrone Cannabis Club, where our mission is to provide an unmatched level of professionalism and customer service by providing the highest quality marijuana products at reasonable prices. Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac at 481 Applegate Way in Ashland, Oregon, our friendly budtenders will guide you through our in-house selection and match you with that perfect strain.

We have different daily deals running throughout the week, including our 3/$20 flower pre-rolls, all exclusively sourced from our local Madrone Farms. Our prices range anywhere from $12-16 per gram, and we have a great selection of in-house grown strains, including Goji OG, Airborne G-13 and 2013 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup Best Indica winner Madrone OG. No matter what effects you’re looking for, our educated budtenders will gladly walk your through all of our products and discuss options with you. We are now accepting debit and also provide an ATM on site for your convenience. We also honor a Veteran's discount with a valid military ID.

We have plenty of parking street-side, and our beautiful facility is a proud member of Ashland’s Gallery Association, with our walls full of local fine art. We’re open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM seven days a week, so come down and say hello!