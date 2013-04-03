Their stuff is always great to me. Sticky bud and edibles that work, their prices are hard to beat too

Dispensary said:

Hey! Thank you for your review! We are glad you got to feel the difference that our product has to offer and appreciate you being a valued customer of ours. We are so happy to hear that your customer experience was a great one. We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis, excellent customer service, and satisfaction! ❤️ ✌️ Stay lifted, Maggie's Farm!