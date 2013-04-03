Bearbino1
Love Maggie’s, quality with lots of incentives for members. Great bud tenders too!
4.7
10 reviews
Their stuff is always great to me. Sticky bud and edibles that work, their prices are hard to beat too
Hey! Thank you for your review! We are glad you got to feel the difference that our product has to offer and appreciate you being a valued customer of ours. We are so happy to hear that your customer experience was a great one. We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis, excellent customer service, and satisfaction! ❤️ ✌️ Stay lifted, Maggie's Farm!
A great place to shop and get your medical marijuana; I stop by every week. Everything is delicious; I highly recommend it.
Clean natural dried the rightway buds!
These guys and gals are the best! I've always been treated like a friend in here! Awesome customer service!
Hands down the best customer service!
I love it here I use it regularlly
The staff and product are the best
It was my first time here and excellent service and great people
Clean super neat! Great service!
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your review with us! We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis, excellent customer service, and satisfaction. If you haven't already, please sign up for our loyalty program and receive 10% off your first purchase after joining, and earn points towards free swag and discounted products! Peace, love, and bud ✌️ Maggie's Farm