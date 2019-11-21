Follow
Maggie's Farm Manitou Springs
Maggie's Farm MIX & MATCH eighths!
Valid 11/4/2019
Buy 2 eighths, MIX & MATCH for $25 each. Top shelf flower.
Medical & recreational. While supplies last. Valid on select products. Stock & strain availability will vary at each location.
All Products
Flo
from Flower
13.87%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Electric Lemon
from Flower
20.41%
THC
___
CBD
$43.26⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Nurse Jackie
from Flower Sativa
22%
THC
___
CBD
$43.26⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Nina
from Flower
15%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Flower
0%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Strawberry
from Kief
25.08%
THC
___
CBD
$10.221 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
(I) Bubba Kush
from Flower
10%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
(I) Grape Ape
from Flower
15.24%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Flower
19%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine Kush
from Flower
19.86%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
(H) Chemdog 91
from Flower
20%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve -Indica
from Flower Indica
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.26⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve White Walker Kush
from Flower
20%
THC
___
CBD
$43.26⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Happy Camper
from Flower Indica
8.04%
THC
___
CBD
$13.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tri-Fi
from Flower Hybrid
25.74%
THC
___
CBD
$43.26⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Denver Dab Live Sap Tangerine Medicine 1g
from Luminescence Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.991 g
In-store only
EvoLab Colors Refill Kit Syringe Blueberry 1g
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.991 g
In-store only
Lazercat Premium Rosin Lava Fruit by the Gram 1g
from NOMADIC LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$89.991 g
In-store only
Lazercat Live Rosin Snacktime 1g
from NOMADIC LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.991 g
In-store only
Lazercat Crystal Water Hash Jilly 13 1g
from NOMADIC LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.991 g
In-store only
Lazercat Live Rosin Fruit by the Gramma 1g
from NOMADIC LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.991 g
In-store only
Lazercat Live Lava Banana OG 1g
from NOMADIC LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.991 g
In-store only
*Evolab Alchemy Cartridge 500mg Indica
from THCHOCOLATE LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Mars OG Live Sauce 500mg
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$46½ g
In-store only
EvoLab Colors Refill Kit Syringe Strawberry Lemonade 1g
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.991 g
In-store only
Lazercat Premium Live Rosin Lava GMO 1g
from NOMADIC LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$89.991 g
In-store only
Xiaolin Capo Cannagar Layer Cake & Cookies / Dosidos
from XLNY LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$159.996 g
In-store only
Xiaolin Capo Cannager Purple Han Solo / Purple Punch 6g
from XLNY LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$159.996 g
In-store only
*Evolab Colors Cartridge Grape Dreams 500mg
from THCHOCOLATE LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.99½ g
In-store only
Denver Dab Sugar Sauce Korean Stick Fire 1g
from Luminescence Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.991 g
In-store only
MAN EvoLab Strawberry Lemon Chroma Cartridge 500mg $35
from THCHOCOLATE LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.53½ g
In-store only
*Focused Labs - Cesh Chaos Kush (I) 500mg cart
from Focused Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.99½ g
In-store only
Focused Labs Cesh Grape Chaos 500mg
from Focused Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.99½ g
In-store only
The Clear Elite Cartridge Grapevine 1g
from Cliintel Capital Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.991 g
In-store only
The Clear Elite Cartridge Blue Raz 1g
from Cliintel Capital Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.991 g
In-store only
Harmony - Durban Poison Live Nectar
from EJB Ventures LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Leiffa 1st Press Live Rosin Watermelon Pie 1g
from Leiffa
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
*Javelina - Cindy 99 300mg Disposable Cartridge
from TRAGAR INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.990.3 g
In-store only
EvoLab Colors Refill Kit Syringe Sweet Melon 1g
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.991 g
In-store only
The Flower Collective Bubble Blunt Green Crush 1.1g
from The Flower Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.991.1 g
In-store only
