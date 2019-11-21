Follow
Maggie's Farm Pueblo West
Deals
Maggie's Farm MIX & MATCH eighths!
Buy 2 eighths, MIX & MATCH for $25 each. Top shelf flower.
Medical & recreational. While supplies last. Valid on select products. Stock & strain availability will vary at each location.
All Products
Honest Marijuana - Mendo Breath
from Left Bank LLC
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve- Gelato Cake
from willies reserve
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Crescendo
from willies reserve
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Layer Cake Shake
from Maggies Farm
16.78%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honest Marijuana - Afghani
from Left Bank LLC
22.71%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve- Pyramid OG
from willies reserve
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
In-store only
Honest Marijuana - Tahoe Alien
from Left Bank LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry OG
from Left Bank LLC
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Chem 4
from willies reserve
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Glue Cookies
from willies reserve
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - White Walker Kush
from willies reserve
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Quantum Kush Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
0%
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine Kush Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
4.08%
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
0%
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
In-store only
Chisel Fudge Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
0%
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Green Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
13.16%
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Maggie's Platinum
0%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Brightberry Cookies
from Maggie's Platinum
0%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Citral Glue
from willies reserve
10%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Maggie's Platinum
17.32%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berry Bubble Gum
from Maggie's Platinum
18.63%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from Maggie's Platinum
21.16%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Keep Tahoe Blue
from Maggie's Platinum
0%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Maggie's Platinum
0%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Mimosa
from willies reserve
0%
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mickey's Irish Lemonade
from Maggie's Platinum
20.89%
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC EvoLab Alchemy Indica Cartridge 500mg
from THCHOCOLATE LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.62½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Clementine Kush Live Sauce Cartridge
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$46½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Grape Flash 500mg Cartridge
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Bubble Head Live Sugar
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$311 g
In-store only
Harmony - Martian Flo Live Sauce Cartridge
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$46½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Cannatonic Live Sauce Cartridge
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$46½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Pomegranate Flash Cartridge
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
REC Harmony Extracts Strawberry Flash Cartridge 500mg
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
HCH Alien Double Dawg Shatter
from HCH Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.991 g
In-store only
HCH Labs Biochem Live Sugar 1g
from HCH Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.991 g
In-store only
Javelina - Holy Grail Kush 300mg Disposable Cartridge
from TRAGAR INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.99½ g
In-store only
Javelina - Gorilla Glue #4 300mg Disposable Cartridge
from TRAGAR INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.990.3 g
In-store only
Javelina - Blueberry Hashplant 300mg Disposable
from TRAGAR INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.990.3 g
In-store only
HRVST Shatter Gupta Tangcicle 1g
from HRVST
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.991 g
In-store only
