Magnolia Rd in Trinidad Colorado has been conveniently located at 413 N commercial street since 2016. We pride ourselves on offering a one of a kind customer service experience along with some of the most competitive prices in town as well. We Are open from 8:00 am until 9:45 pm seven days a week. See you soon, and remember to smoke more weed!!! ( catering to customers age 21 or over. Must have valid identification upon visit. )