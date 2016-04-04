TristanAlvarado
Magnolia is an awesome shop for anyone who has experience with cannabis products and for someone's first time shopping for cannabis. The lounge is comfortable and the budtenders are knowledgeable, friendly, and experienced. Magnolia also offers deals for everyday of the week so make sure to snap a picture of their daily deals. One of my favorite strains that they have is called "Ac/Dc" by Heavy Hitters. It is a CBD strain that really helps relax the body. I have found that pairing "Ac/DC" with my morning cold brew coffee is a great combination to getting the day started.