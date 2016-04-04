DrShevek on September 4, 2016

I have found my bay area shop, without a debt a HUGE step above the rest. I like many of the area shops, but Magnolia is really just the best in every possible way you can imagine. The staff? Most knowledgeable, helpful, friendly, informed on the product, empathetic, so on. The selection? Huge, but not overwhelming. A variety of strains for every taste without have too deep a bench - ensures you'll be happy with your choice and that it will be fresh. Also, it's a UFCW (Union) shop, so you KNOW the people working there are taken care of and love their jobs. When I went in for my first time and the budtender was incredibly nice, informative and suggested a few strains based on the limited info I gave her. Both strains (Maple Wreck and Larry OG )and the Kiva blueberry edibles were exactly what I wanted. I cannot recommend this place enough. They have great daily deals, a chill location, and the best of what you want in a dispensary. Even if you have a place you go, check out Magnolia it's really the best in the Bay.