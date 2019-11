Orionoc on February 6, 2019

I've visited a lot of dispensaries, both local and in other states and countries, but this is by far my favorite. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, but you find that at most (non-chain) places everywhere. Budtenders are proud of their craft. But these folks are next level knowledgeable and helpful when it comes to making their customers happy. Low (no?) staff turnover, great and varied selection and always fresh product tucked into an unassuming but warm and inviting atmosphere make this a happy place to visit. If you haven't had a chance, stop in and say hey, you won't be disappointed.