We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
STAFF PICK OF THE DAY!!! ***AFGHANI*** old school heavy Indica. Perfect to help you forget its Monday!
About
Maine Grown officially opens its flagship store to bring you high quality, MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified clean cannabis. The flowers are grown in hand built soil made from raw natural materials sustainably harvested from Earth. We pour our passion into every facet of the job. From soil building, plant care, hand trimming and organic extraction methods to bring you clean, quality medicine flower to oil.
Maine Grown brings flowers that taste like only nature can. In house made vapes using cannabis oil and GRAS rated terpenes - NEVER any fillers. Maine Grown also carries tinctures, edibles, concentrates and topicals. We also have hemp CBD products grown and crafted by our sister company, Maine Grown Wellness.
We put people over profit always. Maine Grown brings the heat and raises the bar. Come see the personality of the cannabis and TASTE the difference.