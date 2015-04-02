Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Proudly serving qualified patients in the State of Maine with affordable cannabis-based medication, Maine Organic Therapy is one of the original Maine Medical Marijuana Program dispensaries and has been helping patients find natural solutions to their ailments since 2011.
- Current Bud Pricing: $5/gram
- ATM On Premises
- Handicapped Accessible