Deals
20% OFF Cannagars!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/26/2019
Stop in for the holidays between now and Christmas and enjoy 20% OFF Cannagars!
All Products
The Remedy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pandora's box
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pandora's Box
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sangria
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Z
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mataro Blue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mataro Blue
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
King's Banner
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kings Banner
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Money Bush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Big Gulp
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vortex on Fire
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Scott's OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Red Dragon
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hashbar OG
from Unknown Brand
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Hashbar OG
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies Kush
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Long's Peak Blue
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze (CBD Strain)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter (CBD Strain)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze (CBD Strain)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Skunk
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Skunk
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Skunk
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Skunk
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hurkle
from Unknown Brand
10%
THC
10%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Captain's Cake
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain's Cake
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry OG
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bluniverse
from Unknown Brand
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Bluniverse
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Widow
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Widow
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bird of Paradise
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Walker Kush
from Unknown Brand
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDawg #4
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Candy Kush
from Unknown Brand
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies Kush - Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Scott's OG - Applesauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Red Dragon - Cake Batter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Haze - Crumble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Humble Pie - Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
