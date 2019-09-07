Follow
Mainely Seeds
(207) 558-2845
10 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
New Customer
Valid 8/27/2019 – 8/28/2020
New customers who order $100 or more in flower or cannabis products can receive 10% off on cash transactions.
Must be new customer Must be over $100 in cannabis related products Must be a cash purchase
New Customer
Valid 8/27/2019 – 8/28/2020
New customers who order $100 or more in flower or cannabis products can receive 10% off on cash transactions.
Must be new customer Must be over $100 in cannabis related products Must be a cash purchase
Staff picks
Banana Kush Feminised Seed
from DNA Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
+3 more sizes
3in Silicone Bubbler
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.99each
+1 more size
3in Pyrex Glass
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
+1 more size
All Products
Garlic Breath
from Unknown
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Hogsbreath x Chemdog BX2
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
NYC Diesel
from Soma Sacred Seeds
21%
THC
1%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Feminised Seed
from GG Strains LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
+2 more sizes
OG Kush Feminised Seed
from Seedsman
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
+3 more sizes
Chemdog Feminised Seed
from Green House Seed Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
+3 more sizes
3in Pyrex Glass
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
+1 more size
3in Silicone Bubbler
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.99each
+1 more size