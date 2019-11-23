Follow
Saturday Shatterday
FarmaceuticalRx Underdawg Cured Resin Budder (.5g) Moxie Slymer Live Resin Sauce (.5g) Liberty Blueberry Skunk Live Resin Badder (.5g) Liberty Blue Dream Live Resin Sugar (.5g) Moxie Larry OG Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
Every Saturday, Maitri offers 10% off on select concentrates while supplies last. Visit our website for more information on daily discounts.
All Products
Candy Apple Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Liberty
64%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Apple
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Pocono Kush Live Resin Sauce (.5g)
from Moxie
67.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Candy Apple Live Resin Badder (.5g)
from Liberty
63.8%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Liberty
66.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Slymer Live Resin Sauce (.5g)
from Moxie
72.26%
THC
0%
CBD
slymer
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Red Congolese Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
65.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Congolese
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Chronic Haze Live Resin Badder (.5g)
from Liberty
70.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Chronic Haze
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Honey Boo Live Sauce (.5g)
from Cresco Labs
60.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Boo
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Tangie Live Resin Badder (.5g)
from Moxie
70.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Pineapple Express Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Liberty
65.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Blueberry CBD Live Resin (.5g)
from Liberty
42.1%
THC
42%
CBD
Blueberry CBD
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Underdawg Cure Resin Budder (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRx
56.97%
THC
0%
CBD
underdawg
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Cured Resin Budder (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRx
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Juicy Fruit Live Resin Badder (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRx
66.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Papaya Live Resin Budder (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRx
56.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Chemmy Jones Cured Resin Budder (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRx
59.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Lucinda Sage Cured Resin Sugar (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRX
71.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucinda Sage
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Lucinda Williams Cured Resin Budder (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRX
68.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucinda Williams
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Sage Live Resin Badder (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRX
60.7%
THC
0%
CBD
SAGE
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Banana Papaya Kush Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRX
77.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Papaya Kush
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Harry's Kush Cured Resin Sugar (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRX
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Harry's Kush
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Peliroja Budder (.5g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
66.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Peliroja
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Peliroja 42 Sugar (.5g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
peliroja
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream/Otto Live Resin 1g
from GTI
44.2%
THC
25.8%
CBD
Blue Dream/Otto
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRX
67.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from FarmaceuticalRX
75.6%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Lemon OG Cured Resin Shatter (.5g)
from Moxie
72.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Live Resin Badder (.5g)
from Moxie
71%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Cured Resin Shatter (.5g)
from Moxie
69.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
SLOG x Strawberry Fields Live Resin Badder (.5g)
from Moxie
74.2%
THC
0%
CBD
SLOG x Strawberry Fields
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) x Larry OG Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4 x Larry OG
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Viper City Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
75.99%
THC
0%
CBD
viper city
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Viper Cookies Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
77.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Lemon OG X Tahoe OG Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
73.57%
THC
0%
CBD
lemon og x tahoe og
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Sunshine #4 x Mint Chocolate Chip Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
69.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine #4 x Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Larry OG Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
75.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Tahoe OG Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
76.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Apricot Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
74.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Apricot
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Strawberry Fields Liquid Moxie Bucket (1g)
from Moxie
70.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Lemon OG Sugar (.5g)
from Moxie
78.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Og
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
