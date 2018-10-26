Our mission is to cultivate, produce and dispense quality medicinal marijuana products to Pennsylvania patients who suffer from qualifying medical conditions and diseases, including: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Autism, Cancer, including remission therapy, Crohn's disease, Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies, Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, HIV / AIDS, Huntington's disease, Inflammatory bowel disease, Intractable seizures, Multiple sclerosis, Neurodegenerative diseases, Neuropathies, Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions, Parkinson's disease, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain, Sickle cell anemia, Terminal illness. Serving patients in Southwestern Pennsylvania including Allegheny County, Westmoreland County, Butler County, Beaver County, Pittsburgh, Monroeville, South Hills, North Hills, and the City of Pittsburgh including Aleppo Township, Aspinwall, Avalon, Baldwin, Baldwin Township, Bell Acres, Bellevue, Ben Avon, Ben Avon Heights, Bethel Park, Blawnox, Brackenridge, Braddock, Braddock Hills, Bradford Woods, Brentwood, Bridgeville, Carnegie, Castle Shannon, Chalfant, Cheswick, Churchill, Clairton, Collier Township, Coraopolis, Crafton, Crescent Township, Dormont, Dravosburg, Duquesne, East Deer Township, East McKeesport, East Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Edgeworth, Elizabeth, Elizabeth Township, Emsworth, Etna, Fawn Township, Findlay Township, Forest Hills, Forward Township, Fox Chapel, Franklin Park, Frazer Township, Glassport, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Green Tree, Hampton Township, Harmar Township, Harrison Township, Haysville, Heidelberg, Homestead, Indiana Township, Ingram, Jefferson Hills, Kennedy Township, Kilbuck Township, Leet Township, Leetsdale, Liberty, Lincoln, Marshall Township, McCandless, McDonald, McKeesport, McKees Rocks, Millvale, Monroeville, Moon Township, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Oliver, Munhall, Neville Township, North Braddock Borough, North Fayette Township, North Versailles Township, Oakdale, Oakmont, O'Hara Township, Ohio Township, Penn Hills, Pennsbury Village, Pine Township, Pitcairn, Pleasant Hills, Plum, Port Vue, Rankin, Reserve Township, Richland Township, Robinson Township, Ross Township, Rosslyn Farms, Scott Township, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights, Sewickley Hills, Shaler Township, Sharpsburg, South Fayette Township, South Park Township, South Versailles Township, Springdale, Springdale Township, Stowe Township, Swissvale, Tarentum, Thornburg, Borough of Trafford, Turtle Creek, Upper St. Clair Township, Verona, Versailles, Wall, West Deer Township, West Elizabeth, West Homestead, West Mifflin, West View, Whitaker, Borough of White Oak, Borough of Whitehall, Wilkins Township, Wilkinsburg, Wilmerding