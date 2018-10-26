Our mission is to cultivate, produce and dispense quality medicinal marijuana products to Pennsylvania patients who suffer from qualifying medical conditions and diseases, including: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Autism, Cancer, including remission therapy, Crohn's disease, Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies, Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, HIV / AIDS, Huntington's disease, Inflammatory bowel disease, Intractable seizures, Multiple sclerosis, Neurodegenerative diseases, Neuropathies, Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions, Parkinson's disease, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain, Sickle cell anemia, Terminal illness. Serving patients in Southwestern Pennsylvania including Allegheny County, Belle Vernon, Brownsville, Bullskin, California, Cardale, Colliers, Coal Center, Centerville, Connellsville, Dawson, Dunbar, Everson, Fairbank, Fairchance, Farmington, Fayette City, Fayette County, Franklin, Fredericktown, Georges, German, Henry Clay, Hopwood, Jefferson, Keisterburg, Leith, Lemont Furnace, Lower Tyrone, Luzerne, Markleysburg, Masontown, McClellandtown, Menallen, Mount Pleasant, Newell, New Geneva, New Salem, Nicholson, North Union Township, Ohiopyle, Oliphant Furnace, Perry, Perryopolis, Pittsburgh, Point Marion, Redstone, Republic, Saltlick, Smithfield, Smock, South Connellsville, South Hills, South Union Township, Springfield, Springhill, Stewart, Uniontown, Upper Tyrone, Vanderbilt, Waltersburg, Washington County, West Brownsville, Westmoreland County, Wharton Our robust menu selection includes indicas, sativas, hybrids, premium flower/dry leaf, concentrates, shatters, sugars, waxes, budders, badders, live resins, sauces, topicals, infused edibles, pills, capsules, tinctures, terp saps, cartridges, vape pens, accessories and more.