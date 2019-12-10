Deals
5g for $65 (Mix & Match by the Gram) Black Cherry Maduro, Cake n' Chem, Royal Moby, Blue & Cream, Solo CBD, Blue Dream CBD CBD Quarters: $40 Blue Dream CBD, Solo CBD Rythm Cartridges - Liquid Flower: 1g - $80 (Reg. $99) 0.5g - $50 (Reg. $59) Disposables (0.3g): $35 Rythm, Grassroots/Torch, Verano Rythm Terp Sap: Grease Monkey, Jacked Up, & 24k - $65 Mimosa - $75 *Ask us about all the different ways you can consume this!* Uku, Lemon Sherbert Sap (0.5g): $35 *Come check out the high terpenes in this!* The Feel Collecion Tinctures - Feel Energized: $30 Feel Dreamy: $50 Feel Comfort 2:1: $60 Feel Comfort CBD (300mg): $60 Pink Lemonade Discos: $50 (Reg. $65) *33mg of THC Each - 330mg Total in Bottle!* Liberty, Sublingual Tablets (100mg THC): $20 (Reg. $30)
5g for $65 (Mix & Match by the Gram) Black Cherry Maduro, Cake n' Chem, Royal Moby, Blue & Cream, Solo CBD, Blue Dream CBD CBD Quarters: $40 Blue Dream CBD, Solo CBD Rythm Cartridges - Liquid Flower: 1g - $80 (Reg. $99) 0.5g - $50 (Reg. $59) Disposables (0.3g): $35 Rythm, Grassroots/Torch, Verano Rythm Terp Sap: Grease Monkey, Jacked Up, & 24k - $65 Mimosa - $75 *Ask us about all the different ways you can consume this!* Uku, Lemon Sherbert Sap (0.5g): $35 *Come check out the high terpenes in this!* The Feel Collecion Tinctures - Feel Energized: $30 Feel Dreamy: $50 Feel Comfort 2:1: $60 Feel Comfort CBD (300mg): $60 Pink Lemonade Discos: $50 (Reg. $65) *33mg of THC Each - 330mg Total in Bottle!* Liberty, Sublingual Tablets (100mg THC): $20 (Reg. $30)