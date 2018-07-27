At Mana, we’re all about bringing people together to help them grow—a gathering of like-minded individuals, committed to helping you live your best life. Everyone is welcome at Mana. We’re honored to serve our community and be a source of balance that empowers you to be the best version of yourself. Whatever your calling is, we’re here to help you harness your full potential. We're a diverse group of experts with the knowledge and experience to find what works best for you as an individual. Everyone's Mana is different, but whatever yours is, we can help you find it. For us, providing the highest quality medical cannabis from locally sourced growers and processors to our community isn’t just a business, it’s a higher calling, a responsibility, a passion. It’s our Mana. *Medicated Meditation* *Invigorate - Meditate - Rejuvenate* **Convenient Medical Cannabis Dispensary with a **Clinical Approach to Cannabis**. **Medical knowledge with a REC vibe** **Easy parking in store lot** with **Additional Parking in CVS Lot closest to the Dispensary.** ** The Friendliest On-Site Security** MANA is your **One-Stop Shop** for your Medicating needs. ** Pre-Order & Skip the Line** **Bulk Discounts Everyday** **6+ Daily Specials Everyday** **We are located in Edgewater, MD off of Solomon's Island RD (Route 2), across the street from TD Bank and Glory Days, and across the bridge from Annapolis; Maryland's State Capital!** **Check out our Flower/Nugs/Bud, Pre Rolls, Cartridges, Disposable Cartridges, Shatter, Wax, Badder, Nectar, Crumble, Sugar, Crystallite, Live resin, Infused, Tinctures, Elixrs, Chewables, Troches, Tablets, Capsules, RSO, Topical, Patches, Balms!!** **Text MANA to 411669 for our VIP Deals!!** # Key Words: Medical Cannabis, Medical Dispensary, Alternative Care, Holistic, Preventative Medicine, 420 Medicine, Maryland Medical Cannabis, Annapolis, Edgewater, Ann Arundel, Baltimore Cannabis, MANA, Find your MANA. Invigorate - Meditate - Rejuvenate, Sativa, Hybrid, Indica, Sensimilla, Local Nugs, Bud, Flower, Infused, Tablets, Capsules, Shatter, Wax, Sugar, Crystals, Live resin, Cartridges, Pre rolls, Tincture, RSO, Distillate, Topicals, Endocannabinoid Receptor System, CBDA, THCA, CBGA, CBCA, THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, THCV, CBDV, Terpenes, Quality Service, Education, Glass, Vape, Dab.