Weekly Specials Menu
Valid 2/22/2019 – 1/1/2020
Munchie Monday - 15% OFF Edibles Tincture Tuesday - 15% OFF Topicals and Tinctures Wellness Wednesday - 15% OFF CBD and Medical Thirsty Thursday - 15% OFF Drinks Friday Highday - 15% OFF Cartridges Shatterday - 10% OFF Concentrates Sunday Funday - $2 Joints @Mandysugarshack 339 OR-99, Cottage Grove, OR 97424
Can not be combined with other discounts or specials. While supplies last.
All Products
Purple Trainwreck #7239
from Lifted / Green Acers Farm, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple #73144
from The SWEET Life / American Patriot Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Gorilla #2389
from GreenSea Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream #69855
from The SWEET Life / American Patriot Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DelaHaze #4363
from NDN Wholesale
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG #18180
from Cosmic Treehouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze #59954
from The SWEET Life / American Patriot Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glueberry #75232
from The SWEET Life / American Patriot Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headband Kush #0067
from Modus
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandy's Get R Dun #0544
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandy's Grandpa's Ice #0732
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Smith Rock Trainwreck #1627
from Smith Rock Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Critical Mass "A" Buds
from Cosmic Treehouse
5.41%
THC
8.04%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush #5319
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fern Dawg PreRoll 1 gram #0424
from Fern Ridge Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
So Mint Kush #0774
from Fern Ridge Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Delahaze Preroll #0760
from Unknown Brand
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Grape Ape Flower #12641
from Frontier Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch #8218
from OreKron (Oregon)
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG Flower #12652
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Preroll #0782
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Citrique Preroll #0784
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Aurora Preroll #0785
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Aurora #0287
from Cosmic Treehouse
16.01%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack & Cheese #8361
from OreKron (Oregon)
22.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Cake OG # 0711
from NDN Wholesale
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit Juice
from The SWEET Life / American Patriot Brands
29.64%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Smith Rock - Variety Pack #2600
from Smith Rock Cannabis Company
31.36%
THC
___
CBD
$23each
In-store only
Mandy's Death Star #0733
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandy's Purple PREROLL #0723
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Mandy's Sweet E PREROLL
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Golden Grape
from The SWEET Life / American Patriot Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Death Star .5g PREROLL
from Mandy's Sugar Shack
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Preroll
from A Vant Garden (Oregon)
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Mandy's Sweet E
from Fareway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Puff #
from Lingo Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream CBD Preroll
from Top Shelf Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Mendo Grape Preroll
from A Vant Garden (Oregon)
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
GSC #3178
from Cosmic Treehouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nepalese Hash #0708
from Lingo Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
