Deals
Buy 2 Top Shelf 1/8ths save 10%
Valid 11/1/2019 – 11/29/2019
Buy any two top shelf 1/8ths of flower at Mankind and save 10% off your purchase.
***Top shelf 1/8ths are $60 or more. Must purchase two to qualify for deal. Not available for delivery or online order. No rain checks or substitutions. Cannot be combined with other offers or specials. Limited to quantity on hand.
Connected: Dosilato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
17.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Paradiso: White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.76%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Viola: Chem 91
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU: Sour Diesel
from CRU Cannabis
34.26%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU: Ghost OG
from CRU Cannabis
24.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Ember Valley: Now And Laters
from Unknown Brand
20.46%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Humboldt Farms: Alive x Wedding Cake
from Humboldt Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.5g
In-store only
Dollar Dose: Lemon Ginger CBD Lozenge
from Dollar Dose
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$540 mg
In-store only
Medcare Farms: Lemon Burst
from MedCare Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sonoma Pacific: Chem
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2001 oz
In-store only
THC Design: XJ-13
from THC Design
20.23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: Sunset Chem
from Heavy Hitters
22.93%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 3 Kings
from Heavy Hitters
27.11%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Maven: Maven OG
from Maven Genetics
24.6%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lowell Farms: Golden Lemons
from Lowell Herb Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Heavy Hitters- Lava Cake
from Heavy Hitters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden: Orange Cookies
from High Garden
17.31%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tradecraft Farms: Sunset MAC #5
from Unknown Brand
21.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: Gelato 41 Budder
from Connected Cannabis Co.
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Holy Smokes: OG Kush .8G Preroll
from Holy Smokes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
Dovetail: Cherry OG
from Unknown Brand
18.09%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Loud Pack: Rockstar OG
from Unknown Brand
17.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco: True Triangle
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
22.14%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Claybourne Co: Ice Cream Cake Smalls
from Claybourne Co.
26.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$2251 oz
In-store only
High Garden: Maui Wowie
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden: LA Confidential
from High Garden
17.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Ember Valley: Watermelon Gelato
from Ember Valley
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Claybourne Co: Granddaddy Quin 1:1 CBD:THC
from Claybourne Co.
6.05%
THC
7.48%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Honeydew Farms: Fire OG
from Honeydew Farms
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
KNBIS: Wifi Cake
from KNBIS
23.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Medcare Farms: Cookies & Cream
from MedCare Farms
25.45%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Maven: Orange Julius
from Maven Genetics
21.57%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
710 Labs: Watermelon Short Cook
from Unknown Brand
15.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Medcare Farms: Medcare Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Ember Valley: Gelatti
from Ember Valley
22.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Mankind Kindbox *DELIVERY ONLY*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75box
In-store only
Cali Kosher: Runtz
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
17.35%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
COTC: Mimosa
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
24.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Paradiso: Mint Matcha
from Unknown Brand
13.5%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Genius: Do-Si-Do
from Unknown Brand
21.86%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
