Maple Valley Pharms is a licensed MMMP caregiver through the state of Maine. We pride ourselves on the quality of our products and customer service. We love seeing all of our customers walk out with a bag of goodies and a smile on their face like a kid in a candy store!
We offer medical card renewals and initial signups for just $99 through CannaCare Docs. We have a computer in a separate room and you can meet with a CannaCare doctor same day! Leaving with your new medical card and some great cannabis products!