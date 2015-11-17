Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Mapleglen Care Center is Rockford, Illinois' first Medical Cannabis Dispensary! We are committed to providing compassionate patient care and the highest quality flower, infused products and concentrates available. Our location is low key and private and our product specialists and patient care consultants are able to answer any questions.
