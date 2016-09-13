johnstone007 on August 30, 2019

So I like Mary Mart, they are near my house and the prices are fair. However, I have repeatedly ordered something online only to arrive when they said it was ready to be told that they didn’t have it and that I should buy something else. I search and research what I want to try and so I’m not interested in just switching out to something else. I am frugal so I go on Thursdays where there is a 10% off. I am not receive that 10% off the last three times I came. First, I ordered a $11 item and they told me that it was too low price to give me 10% off. Second time I went and ordered something that was $24. When I got there it was listed at $27. I said that’s a different price than the order and they said yes our online prices get messed up, but you have your 10% off, so it brings it back to around the same - No, it doesn’t. I know we’re only talking a couple of bucks but I was factoring in the 10%. I am thinking about shifting to a different store as my home store.