Store hours for ALL customers are Monday-Saturday 9am to 8pm and Sunday 10am-6pm. -The online menu for Adult Users (recreational purchasers) have an "AU" before the name of a product. Any items that do not contain the "AU" are for medical patients only. -Every purchaser must have a valid, non-expired government issued photo ID and a facemask. -Maribis of Chicago is cash and debit only with an ATM on-site. -Please call the dispensary at 773-940-2216 for more information.
Maribis of Chicago offers free assistance to Illinois Residents interested in joining the Medical Cannabis Patient Program (MCPP) through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). For information regarding the program or to schedule a processing appointment please call 773-940-2216.
Patients may change their dispensary on the IDPH page; usually transfers occurring within 1 hour. Medical Cannabis Patients (MCPP): 1. Log in to your IDPH account here: https://medicalcannabispatients.illinois.gov 2. Click “Online Services” on the upper right corner 3. Select “Change Dispensary” (your current dispensary will be displayed under “Activities” then “Start”) 4. Select your new dispensary, Maribis of Chicago (District 43) from the list **If you have provisional access, you must print another copy showing your new dispensary** Opioid Alternative Patients (OAPP): 1. Log into your account: https://etk.icts.illinois.gov/etk-icts-prod/login.request.do 2. Find your current dispensary on the Patient Registration page, under the Patient Information section 3. Click on the arrow in the dropdown box to select Maribis of Chicago (District 43) 4. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Save
