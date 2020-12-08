Medical Patient Dispensary Transfer Assistance

Valid 4/14/2021 - 4/14/2022

Patients may change their dispensary on the IDPH page; usually transfers occurring within 1 hour. Medical Cannabis Patients (MCPP): 1. Log in to your IDPH account here: https://medicalcannabispatients.illinois.gov 2. Click “Online Services” on the upper right corner 3. Select “Change Dispensary” (your current dispensary will be displayed under “Activities” then “Start”) 4. Select your new dispensary, Maribis of Chicago (District 43) from the list **If you have provisional access, you must print another copy showing your new dispensary** Opioid Alternative Patients (OAPP): 1. Log into your account: https://etk.icts.illinois.gov/etk-icts-prod/login.request.do 2. Find your current dispensary on the Patient Registration page, under the Patient Information section 3. Click on the arrow in the dropdown box to select Maribis of Chicago (District 43) 4. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Save