Deals
Wednesday Wonderland!! (11th day of Maribismas!!)
Valid 12/11/2019 – 12/12/2019
$180 Live Honey Buckets!!! 3grams
EXCLUDES WHITEBOARD ITEMS
All Products
BG Beverly Road
from Bedford Grow
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Blackout
from Bedford Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Out
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Breakfast Kush
from Bedford Grow
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Breakfast Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Cherry Wu
from Bedford Grow
1%
THC
23%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Chunk Dawg
from Bedford Grow
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Kachook
from Bedford Grow
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Money Pug$ Life
from Bedford Grow
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BG UpgrayeDD 99
from Bedford Grow
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
GTI Lavender Jones
from GTI
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
NGW Popcorn Critical Cure
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
9%
THC
13%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$100¼ oz
In-store only
PTS Original Glue #4
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
VER G Purps
from verano
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER G Wagon
from verano
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER G6
from verano
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER Mag Landrace
from verano
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Budder AJ Sour Diesel
from Bedford Grow
86%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
BG Budder Blackout
from Bedford Grow
86%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
BG Diamonds Money'$ Pug Life
from Bedford Grow
91%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Blackout
from Bedford Grow
44%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Chunk Dawg
from Bedford Grow
46%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Star Destroyer
from Bedford Grow
46%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
BG Live Budder Azrael
from Bedford Grow
87%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
BG Live Budder Orange Whip
from Bedford Grow
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
BG Live Resin Orange Whip
from Bedford Grow
74%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
BG Live Resin Pootie Tang
from Bedford Grow
82%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
BG Rosin Atomic Grease
from Bedford Grow
78%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
BG Rosin Canna X (2:1)
from Bedford Grow
30%
THC
56%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
GR Diamonds & Sauce Lucinda Williams
from Grassroots Cannabis
81%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
GR Diamonds & Sauce Sherbet
from Grassroots Cannabis
81%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
PTS Crumble Wax Bruce Banner 1.0
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
86%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$501 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PTS Crumble Wax Original Glue #4
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$501 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PTS Pull-N-Snap Cronuts #4
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
PTS Shatter Bruce Banner 1.0
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$601 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PTS Shatter Champion City Chocolate
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
86%
THC
1%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
PTS Shatter Colombian Gold
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Colombian Gold
Strain
$601 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PTS Shatter Moby Dick
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Moby Dick
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
REV Live Resin Dr. Peel Good
from Revolution Enterprises
89%
THC
1%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
VER Bundle Diamonds & G6 Sauce
from verano
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$1201 g
In-store only
VER Live Sugar G6
from verano
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
VER Raw Wax G6
from verano
92%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
