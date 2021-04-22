Maribis of Springfield - Lindbergh
Deadly Deals October 25th-31st: Monday 25th-Mummy Monday- Unwrap those edibles and enjoy! $5 off all edibles that are $30 or more originally! Tuesday 26th-Thriller Tuesday- Thrilling savings when you buy by the twos. Pick any 2 of the same items off of our menu and get 20% off your order!! Wednesday 27th-Witches Wednesday-Get your PTS Tonics, REV surps, & GR squeezes for your witches' brew. $10 off all drinks!! Thursday 28th- Tricky Thursday- No tricks here; spend over $100 get a preroll for $1! Friday 29th- Frankenstein Friday-Create your monster of a deal and mix or match any 3 Vape cartridges and get $30 off your order! Saturday 30th- Hallows Eve-Prepare yourself for the deadliest day of the year! $15 off all 1/8's of flower. Sunday 31st- Halloween-$15 off all 1/8's, cartridges, disposables! If you come in dressed up, get $5 off your order! October 25th-31st: Bring in your selfie with your jack-o-lantern get $5 off your order! Deadly Contest: Witching Hour October 25th-31st 2 pm-4 pm Daily: Shop during this timeframe and, you will be entered into a contest to receive a $100 store credit!! & Post your Halloween costumes on our Instagram or Facebook page to enter into our online Halloween Costume Contest and, the Maribis team will pick a winner! You may submit costumes for yourself, kids, and animals!! The winner will be announced within the 1st week of November. Prize: $50 in-store credit
10/25/21-10/31/21 ONLY!
