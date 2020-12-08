F........e
6 days ago
This is the best dispensary in town. Bedford Grow has some strains in my opinion that are good. Lately they have been trying different products from different growers. Their deals are great at times and they are truly in the business to assist people with medical issues. Staff are friendly and responsive. They are working on their online ordering which will and has improved service. We are very fortunate to have a dispensary that cares and is focused on assisting it’s clientele with their needs.