Follow
Maribis of Springfield
217-503-4296
191 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 81
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
Shatterday!
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
$10 off BG Chem De La Chem Shatter, $5 off all other BG concentrates!
Today Only!
Shatterday!
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
$10 off BG Chem De La Chem Shatter, $5 off all other BG concentrates!
Today Only!
All Products
REV Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
1.05%
THC
21.71%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
ATX Crystalline THCa
from verano
91.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
ATX Live Sugar G6
from verano
74.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
ATX Raw Wax East Coast Sour Diesel
from verano
81.09%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
ATX RSO G6
from GOLDLEAF
85.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
ATX RSO White Harmony
from verano
36.85%
THC
29.17%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
ATX Shatter East Coast Sour Diesel
from GOLDLEAF
87.98%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
ATX Shatter G6
from GOLDLEAF
88.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
ATX Shatter Gelato
from GOLDLEAF
82.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
ATX Shatter Jack Herer #8
from GOLDLEAF
79.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
BG Budder AJ Sour Diesel
from Bedford Grow
85.34%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
BG Budder Pootie Tang
from Bedford Grow
88.47%
THC
0.55%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
BG Crumble Wax Chem de la Chem
from Bedford Grow
79.93%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Blackout
from Bedford Grow
45.66%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Blackout
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Dubble Rainbow
from Bedford Grow
44.51%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Lemon Durban
from Bedford Grow
47.32%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Lemon Durban
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Star Destroyer
from Bedford Grow
46.64%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Super Silver Haze
from Bedford Grow
51.12%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
BG Live Budder Orange Whip
from Bedford Grow
84.93%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
BG Live Resin Orange Whip
from Bedford Grow
85%
THC
0.36%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
BG Rosin Canna X
from Bedford Grow
38.69%
THC
46.68%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
BG RSO AJ Sour Diesel
from Bedford Grow
71.54%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
BG Shatter Chem de la Chem
from Bedford Grow
80.49%
THC
0.52%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
GR Live Sugar Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
86.36%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
GR RSO Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
73.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
IESO Drizzler Death Star
from IESO Little Egypt
50.97%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
IESO Drizzler High School Sweetheart
from IESO Little Egypt
62.49%
THC
0.39%
CBD
High School Sweetheart
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
IESO Drizzler Sunset Sherbet
from IESO Little Egypt
71.81%
THC
0.34%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
JG Live Resin Cherry Punch
from Justice Grown
79.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
JG Live Resin Holy Grail x Headband
from Justice Grown
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
PTS Crumble Wax G-G-4
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
86.9%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
PTS Pull & Snap Cronuts #4
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85.59%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
PTS Wax Bruce Banner 1.0
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
89.74%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
SCCS RSO 9lb Hammer
from Shelby County Community Services
74.23%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Best Friend OG
from Shelby County Community Services
73.06%
THC
0.47%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Cuvee
from Shelby County Community Services
68.1%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Cuvee
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Painkiller #1
from Shelby County Community Services
25.65%
THC
45.23%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Sweet Pea
from Shelby County Community Services
3.02%
THC
71.7%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Sweet Relief
from Shelby County Community Services
3%
THC
63.25%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
aeriz FlasQ Pomegranate Hybrid
from Aeriz
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$2060 mL
In-store only
12345