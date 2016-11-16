Nurturing and improving upon quality of life is at the forefront of our organization. We believe in an integrative healthcare approach. We assist and educate the patient community with a focused window of cannabis therapy for preferred delivery of medication, through safe and adequate means that meet the needs of individual patients. **Personal Care & Attention** Our team of consultants are here to listen and offer support. We know pain and suffering, and it’s not easy. That’s where we can help. Our priority is to help patients understand their medicine and its effects. We work diligently to find the right cannabis products for everyone through careful assessment and cater to each and every person that walks through our doors. **Naturally Better Health** We offer safe and consistent products that come exclusively from licensed cultivators in Illinois that must meet rigorous safety regulations. Medical cannabis is tracked very closely in Illinois – from seed-to-sale, with all products having been lab tested for pesticides, chemicals, mold, mites, and additives. This safeguards for a safe and natural product. It’s about compassion and bettering the lives of our patients. Finding quality of life for the patients of Illinois drives our team in making a difference in the lives of the patients we serve.