Welcome to MarijuanaClub99 and thank-you for taking the time to check us out. We are a family owned and operated I 502 compliant retail Cannabis shop, located right on the corner of Gibson and Hwy 99, serving the Everett, Lynnwood, Millcreek, Edmonds, Bothell, and Mukilteo communities.So if your looking for a marijuana dispensary then look no further, MarijuanaClub99 features a wide verity of high quality flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, cartridges at everyday low prices making MarijuanaClub99 your ‘one stop shop, providing fast and friendly service.