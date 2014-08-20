Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Marijuana Mart, a WA state-licensed recreational marijuana store, opened May, 2015 at 6039 197th Ave SW in Grand Mound. The business is located two blocks off I-5 exit 88 where Old Highway 99 and State Route 12 converge. The Great Wolf Lodge is just down the road. We are a recreational store, no need for a green card, just need to be 21+ with ID.
TWO-FER TUESDAY! Every Tuesday, get 2 full gram joints for $10! Or if you're feeling extra adventurous- 2 infused joints for only $20! Guaranteed potencies of 36-39%!
When's dab? THURSDAB! Come in every Thursday for $25 grams of concentrates!