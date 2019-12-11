194 products
10% Off Daily Deals (Sunday- Thursday)
Valid 11/24/2019 – 1/1/2020
Sunday- Funday (Manager's Pick) Monday- Medibles (Edibles) Tuesday- Topicals Wednesday- Wax (Dabs) Thursday - Thirsty (Drinks)
10am to 9:40pm. Discounts do not stack. Not available on some items. Must be 21+ with vaid ID to purchase.
Staff picks
Funk- Cvndylvnd - Gem N Juice
from Funky Extracts
58.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
All Products
Mac #4
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
1.69%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Early GIrl
from Unknown Brand
10.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Early Girl
Strain
$301 oz
In-store only
Purple Skunk
from Greenway Farms
12.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Skunk
Strain
$501 oz
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Burnt River Farms
20.3%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$4.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apollo
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer #1
from Unknown Brand
19.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
16.8%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honeysuckle
from Greenway Farms
19.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Honeysuckle
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19 "A"
from Unknown Brand
17.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Peak19
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J-Meringue
from Unknown Brand
20.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citringue
from Oregon's Own
21.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
26.32%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot Gelato - Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Glazed Apriot Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bling Zing
from Greenway Farms
21.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Bling Zing
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from Nebadon Farms
19.1%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citringue
from Unknown Brand
21.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Dawg
from Unknown Brand
23.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Remission
from Unknown Brand
0.46%
THC
12.4%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel - Western Oregon Botannicals
from Western Oregon Botanicals
17.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Magic
from N/A
17.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Purple Afghani
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Higher Cultures - Secret Agent - 1g Live Resin Sugar
from Unknown Brand
81.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures - XXX OG - 1g Live Resin Sugar
from Unknown Brand
86.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures - Marionberry Kush - 1g Canary Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
88.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures - Oregon Diesel - 1g Live Resin Sugar
from Unknown Brand
84.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Golden Private Stash - Blackberry - 1g distillate cartridge
from Golden Private Stash (Oregon)
85.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Golden Private Stash - Blueberry - 1g distillate cartridge
from Golden Private Stash (Oregon)
84.5%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Golden Private Stash - Green Apple - 1g distillate cartridge
from Golden Private Stash (Oregon)
77.9%
THC
2%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Gold Moon - Mandarin Haze - 0.5g cartridge
from Gold Moon
85.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Gold Moon - Berry Purp - 0.5g cartridge
from Gold Moon
13.5%
THC
40.5%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Buddies - Lemon Kush - 0.5g Pax Pod
from Unknown Brand
69.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Buddies - Headband - 0.5g Pax Pod
from Unknown Brand
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Hellavated - Haze - 1g cartridge
from Hellavated
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Hellavated - Kush - 1g cartridge
from Hellavated
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
