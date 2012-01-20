Were glad you found us! Marin Gardens is a non-profit Medical Marijuana Collective, located in Marin County, CA. At Marin Gardens, our mission is to provide our patients with a safe, secure and confidential resource for their medical needs. We deliver to ALL OF MARIN COUNTY! Tax included! FREE DELIVERY!! At the moment we offer delivery services only, however we are actively pursuing options for a local storefront. We believe you'll appreciate the convenience and safety that our service provides. With current gas prices skyrocketing and precious time wasted, leave the driving to us!! Save time and gas!! Marin Gardens staff members provide veteran expertise from many years of extensive experience in the industry. We offer the highest quality medicine available, and will provide prompt, discreet delivery to your home or other location. New patients welcome and must first sign an agreement to join the collective. Once verified, you may receive medicine grown at the collective garden and reimburse the collective for the costs and expenses of producing that medicine. Yes! delivery is Free! Tax included! New patient specials! Referral rewards! Frequent Buyer specials! We're glad you found us! All patients are required to have a valid recommendation from a doctor pursuant to Prop. 215 and a valid California ID. Must be 21 years of age or older. Our service is provided only in accordance with California Health and Safety code 11362.5 and _SB 420.