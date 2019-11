Maritime Café opened in 2011 serving OMMP patients and caregivers. We now provide marijuana and cannabis products to recreational customers 21 and older. Our knowledgeable budtenders, product assortment, and price range makes us a premier dispensary in the Portland-Gladstone area. Find us next to The Stash Smoke Shop on McLoughlin Blvd! Our selection includes an ample variety of products ranging from brands like Alpine Extracts, Lunchbox Alchemy, Cosmic Treehouse Extracts, Orchid Essentials, Dab Society, Willamette Valley Alchemy, Wyld Canna Edibles and more! Whatever it is that you're looking for, we'll help to find the best solution with the help of our knowledgeable budtenders and amazing selection. So come in and relax, let us help you to find the right product at Maritime Café! We are cash-only but do accept e-check transactions through your bank account with our online pre-order and pickup (4% processing fee). This option is available through our website at maritimecafe.com/order Everyday Discounts: • Senior Citizens (55+) - 10% off total order • U.S. Veteran's - 10% off total order. Thank you for serving! ID proof required. • Senior Veterans (55+) - 12% off total order. Thank you for serving! ID proof required. • New OMMP Customer at Maritime - Get a FREE Pre-roll from us! Must be new OMMP customer at time of purchase. ID proof required.