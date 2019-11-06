Salem’s finest cannabis dispensary serving only the best Oregon has to offer to adults 21+ and OMMP patients 18+. Here at Market Street Station we believe in Quality over Quantity. You will never be disappointed in what we have to offer in store. We look the entire state of Oregon in order to bring Salem the best this beautiful state has to offer. Sign up for our rewards program in store or online through our website! You can order online as well, we can have it ready whenever you need a good smoke! We offer top-shelf flower, edibles, dabs, cartridges, tinctures and topicals you won't find anywhere else in the area. And, you can enjoy these top-shelf products at mid-shelf prices. Check out our Deals page for the daily discount and other promotions! We carry many award-winning brands including Potion, Green Dragon Extracts, Genesis Farms RSO, Winberry, Lunchbox Alchemy, Golden Extracts, Grace Notes, Siskiyou Sungrown and more... We carry many well-known brands such as Rel Vape, Golden Extracts, Airo-Pro, Orchid, Potion Avitas, Winberry Mana Extracts, Dab Society, Buddies, Gold Moon, Dr. Jolly's, Gron, Edibology, Herban Tribe, Grace Notes, Lunchbox Alchemy, and Smokiez. We also have a large variety of pre-rolled joints that are always changing.