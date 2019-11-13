At Market Street Wellness, our focus is on the health and well being of our customers. We bring a natural and holistic approach to health and wellness. Our vision is to continue to create a happy, healthy community that educates, motivates and empowers people to adopt and maintain positive lifestyle behaviors. Market Street Wellness specializes in high quality CBD and CBG-Rich tinctures, topicals, extracts and edibles and other complimenting products to promote health and well-being. We strive to make Market Street Wellness the-go-to location for all of your CBD and THC needs in Southern Oregon. A diverse product range for all of our loyal and new customers we are a licensed OLCC dispensary, with award winning customer service. We carry Flower, CBD & THC tinctures, Salves, Oils, Extracts, Shatter, Honey, Edibles, Chocolates, Gummies, Capsules, Pet Products, Pre-rolls, Hemp cigarettes and more. Come visit us today at Market Street Wellness, down the street from Dutch Bros Coffee at the corner of Market Street and Biddle Road. South of McAndrews, behind Bear Creek Plaza. Servicing Jackson County and greater Southern Oregon, from our neighbors in Grants Pass, Medford, Phoenix, Talent, Ashland, Central Point, Eagle Point, White City and Klamath Falls. Located near the Medford International Airport.