Deals
1st Time Patient Discount
All 1st time patients will receive 10% off of their first purchase with Mary and Main. We are so happy that you are with us! Welcome to a real experience...
Can only be combined with veteran, industry, minors, and hospice discounts. Cannot be combined with any other discount or special.
All Products
Sunshine #4
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
G6
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream CBD
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Moby
from ForwardGro
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
26.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
AAA OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mag Landrace
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Mary's Remedy Oil CBD 500mg
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$150½ g
In-store only
STRANE LIBERTY Jack Herer Shatter .5g
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
MPX Tincture Peppermint THC 200mg
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$400.2 g
In-store only
VERANO Phantom Mile RSO 1g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
CURALEAF Grape THC Tincture 300mg
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$500.3 g
In-store only
CA Dr. Solomon's Capsule THC 100mg
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$400.1 g
In-store only
CURALEAF Cucumber Mint (1:1) CBD Tincture 300mg
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$500.3 g
In-store only
CA Dr. Solomon's RSO 10:1 CBD/THC 1g
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
TFC Tincture Feel Relaxed
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$350.1 g
In-store only
GLEAF Painkiller x ISS x Sour Diesel CBD Sap 1g
from Unknown Brand
37.3%
THC
35.6%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
UKU Clementine *S* Disposable Pen .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
GLEAF Peanut Butter Breath Sugar 1g
from Unknown Brand
69.1%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
TFC Feel Comfort 2:1 Tincture
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$700.3 g
In-store only
RYTHM Chocolate Mint x 5th Element Disposable Pen .3g
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$500.3 g
In-store only
CA Dr. Solomon's RSO 1:1 CBD/THC 1g
from Unknown Brand
38%
THC
41.1%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
AFS Dead Lights 2:1 CDB Shatter <cbd-rich>
from Unknown Brand
21.74%
THC
56.93%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
AFS Sun 1:2 CBD <cbd-rich>
from Unknown Brand
91.91%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
VERANO White Harmony 1:1 RSO 1g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$600.1 g
In-store only
AFS Sun CBD II Shatter
from Unknown Brand
42.95%
THC
35.3%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
TFC Feel Healed 10:1 CBD
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$700.3 g
In-store only
VERANO RSO Grand Doggy Purps 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
VERANO Super Glu RSO 1g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
CA Dr. Solomon's RSO THC Rich 1g
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
CURIO Golden Strawberry .6g
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$600.6 g
In-store only
VERANO Strawberry Banana Sunrock Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
VERANO Meritage Sunrocks 1g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
VB-Troches 10mg-Strawberry Peach 2:1 (ea)-24948
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$250.1 g
In-store only
Kalm: Pineapple Chewable 250mg
from Nature's Heritage
250%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
DIXIE Mixed Berry 100mg CBD 100mg THC Tablet
from Curio Wellness
300%
THC
300%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Kalm: Orange Cream Chewable 250mg
from Unknown Brand
250%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Kalm: Fruit Punch Chewable (CBD/THC) 1:1 250mg
from Nature's Heritage
250%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Kalm Chewable 100mg THC
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
123