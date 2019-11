Mary and Main is a fully licensed and certified medical marijuana dispensary located in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Founded by doctors and experienced caregivers, Mary and Main provides safe, premium quality medical cannabis products with exemplary and compassionate service to all certified patients who are suffering from a number of chronic debilitating illnesses. Consult with our staff professionals to determine the best opiate-free, addiction-free treatment plan for your needs. Our mission is to provide safe and premium quality products with exemplary and compassionate service to all medical patients who are suffering from a number of chronic debilitating illnesses. We also strive to be active agents within our community through social action, cannabis education, and philanthropy to further educate others on the benefits of this alternative medicinal approach to health. We will always seek to aid in the advancement of the science of medical cannabis and will always promote the health, safety, and well-being of patients first and foremost.