Deals
All Products
StashHouse 1g King Cake
from Stashhouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
StashHouse 3.5g King Cake
from Stashhouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
StashHouse 1g Lemon Merengue
from Stashhouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
StashHouse 1g High Octane Headband
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
StashHouse 1g Blue Cookies
from Stashhouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
StashHouse 7g GG4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
StashHouse 7g Blue Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
StashHouse 7g King Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
StashHouse 3.5g High Octane Headband
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
StashHouse 3.5g GG4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Stashhouse 1g GG4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
StashHouse 3.5g Lemon Merengue
from Stashhouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Skord 3.5g Breath Mints
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Skord 3.5g Kush Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Skord 3.5g Chocolatina
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Secret Gardens 1g Sunset Sherbet
from Secret Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Soulshine 3.5g Forum Cookies Platinum
from Soulshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$46each
In-store only
Noble Farms 3.5g Cookies & Cream Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Noble Farms 1g Cookies & Cream Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Noble Farms 3.5g Marionberry Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Noble Farms 1g Marionberry Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Noble Farms 3.5g RudeBoi OG Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Sky High 3.5g Animal Crackers
from Sky High
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Crackers
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Soulshine 1g Klingon
from Soulshine
25.24%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Klingon
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Trail Blazin 3.5g Amnesia
from Trail Blazin'
20.74%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Harmony 1g The White
from Harmony
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Harmony 3.5g Kosher Kush
from Harmony
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
StashHouse 3.5g Sister Glue
from StashHouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Creekside 1g Green Crack
from Creekside
22.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Artizen 1g Gooberry
from Artizen Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
FTS 1g Pablo Escobar Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
FTS 3.5g Pablo Escobar Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$33each
In-store only
Sky Hugh 1g Bubblicious Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Trail Blazin 3.5g Grapefruit
from Trail Blazin'
20%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Trail Blazin 1g Space Wrangler OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
StashHouse 1g King Cake
from StashHouse
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Trail Blazin 3.5g Dutch Grapefruit
from Trail Blazin'
23.68%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Grapefruit
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Soulshine 3.5g Narnia
from Soulshine
24.38%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Trail Blazin 7g 9# Hammer Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Creekside 1g Green Crack
from Creekside
22.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$12each
In-store only
12345